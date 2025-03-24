The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Molly Qerim comically calls out 'First Take' regular for failing on shoot

The “First Take” co-host jabs at her co-worker while filming a commercial shoot for ESPN.

Sports commentator Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take" at Florida A&M University.
Sports commentator Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take" at Florida A&M University.

Molly Qerim has called herself out for making mistakes while ESPN’s “First Take” before, but now she took a funny jab at co-worker Dan Orlovsky while on a commercial shoot.

The 40-year-old Emmy Award winner Qerim may have her bumps on live TV like when she “hated everybody” including Orlovsky after a few embarrassing gaffes during Super Bowl week, but her fit game is always on point. She’s impressed with her “back to business” minidress, and her Canadian tuxedo in all denim, and her red minidress for the College Football National Championship that Taylor Rooks swooned over.

Qerim is always a bright spot on "First Take."

She’s also impressed Cam Newton with her work ethic, and Steph A. Smith as well where he and the crew gave her a sweet gift in the middle of the show followed by a one-word praise from Smith.

While making an ESPN/Hulu commercial with Orlovsky, who is a regular on First Take, Qerim said she had a “fun day on set playing myself 4 times 🙄,” and made fun of Orlovsky saying, “well we only needed one Dan😂🤷🏻‍♀️” and that “he’s really struggling with her lines.” She’s joked, “I don’t know why we allow him on a show called “First Take.’”

Molly Qerim/Instagram

She also wowed in her very blue top as she usually does with her fashion. It’s great to see their friendly banter on the behind-the-scenes look.

Molly Qerim/Instagram
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

