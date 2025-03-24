ESPN's Molly Qerim comically calls out 'First Take' regular for failing on shoot
Molly Qerim has called herself out for making mistakes while ESPN’s “First Take” before, but now she took a funny jab at co-worker Dan Orlovsky while on a commercial shoot.
The 40-year-old Emmy Award winner Qerim may have her bumps on live TV like when she “hated everybody” including Orlovsky after a few embarrassing gaffes during Super Bowl week, but her fit game is always on point. She’s impressed with her “back to business” minidress, and her Canadian tuxedo in all denim, and her red minidress for the College Football National Championship that Taylor Rooks swooned over.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares ‘off duty’ full-length coat perfect for New York City vibes
She’s also impressed Cam Newton with her work ethic, and Steph A. Smith as well where he and the crew gave her a sweet gift in the middle of the show followed by a one-word praise from Smith.
While making an ESPN/Hulu commercial with Orlovsky, who is a regular on First Take, Qerim said she had a “fun day on set playing myself 4 times 🙄,” and made fun of Orlovsky saying, “well we only needed one Dan😂🤷🏻♀️” and that “he’s really struggling with her lines.” She’s joked, “I don’t know why we allow him on a show called “First Take.’”
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gives ‘zero’ effs pigging out on pizza in all-black elevator fit
She also wowed in her very blue top as she usually does with her fashion. It’s great to see their friendly banter on the behind-the-scenes look.