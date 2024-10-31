Mookie Betts' wife Brianna stuns in all-white cardigan, Balenciaga bag
Mookie Betts' wife Brianna Betts was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 World Series. While the Los Angeles Dodgers were taking care of the New York Yankees, Brianna was shining in the stands.
It all started right before the series began with her enormous, World Series-sized ring going viral, and it continued with a stunning fit in Game 1.
Mrs. Betts never looked back.
For Game 5, which turned out to be the World Series-clinching moment for the Dodgers, Brianna once again showed up in style.
Her look was a little more casual, but an absolute stunner.
Brianna pulled up to the Bronx in an all-white fit featuring a cardigan and white Balenciaga bag. A nice subtle detail was the cutstom gold No. 50 pin to celebrate her husband.
Brianna posted up next to Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea for a selfie during the game.
It was a great end to the season for Los Angeles, and the Dodgers WAGs were there to support them the entire way.
Now, we'll have to see what Brianna and company stay up to during the offseason, but we can expect to see some stellar fits along the way.
And don't forget about the World Series championship parade, because she should be bringing the heat.
