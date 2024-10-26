The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1

Brianna Betts, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, rocked a custom corset jersey and Dior bag for Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts holds son Kaj Betts as wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts watch.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts holds son Kaj Betts as wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts watch. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Thanks to some Freddie Freeman heroics, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers won an epic Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Just before Freeman's walk-off, the Yankees intentionally walked Betts which proved to be a costly decision for Aaron Boone.

But, for the Dodgers faithful, it was a cause for celebration.

One of the people at Dodgers Stadium who enjoyed the victory was Brianna Betts, Mookie Betts' wife. She pulled up to the game in a stunning custom corset designed by fashion stylist Just Trendy.

Brianna completed her look with a red Dior handbag and white Gianvito Rossi boots.

Brianna Betts, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts
Brianna Betts/Instagram

That's a look.

Just Trendy shared a closer look at the custom corset jersey and the details are spectacular.

Brianna Betts custom Mookie Betts jersey corset
@jtrendyu_no/Instagram
Brianna Betts custom Mookie Betts jersey corse
@jtrendyu_no/Instagram

The custom fit game for WAGs this postseason has been next level.

It will be exciting to see what Brianna breaks out next for Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Josh Sanchez
