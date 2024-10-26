Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1
Thanks to some Freddie Freeman heroics, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers won an epic Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.
Just before Freeman's walk-off, the Yankees intentionally walked Betts which proved to be a costly decision for Aaron Boone.
But, for the Dodgers faithful, it was a cause for celebration.
One of the people at Dodgers Stadium who enjoyed the victory was Brianna Betts, Mookie Betts' wife. She pulled up to the game in a stunning custom corset designed by fashion stylist Just Trendy.
Brianna completed her look with a red Dior handbag and white Gianvito Rossi boots.
That's a look.
Just Trendy shared a closer look at the custom corset jersey and the details are spectacular.
The custom fit game for WAGs this postseason has been next level.
It will be exciting to see what Brianna breaks out next for Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
