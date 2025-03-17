Mookie Betts Will Miss Dodgers' Tokyo Series vs. Cubs Due to Illness
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without star Mookie Betts during the two-game Tokyo Series vs. the Chicago Cubs, starting on Tuesday, because of an illness that he's had for the past week, manager Dave Roberts told the media.
Betts's illness, which is unknown, has caused him to lose 15 pounds. He's been trying to rehydrate and gain strength back, Roberts said. It's possible that Betts could fly back to the United States earlier than the Dodgers so he can rest before the home opener on March 27.
"He's not going to play in these two games," Roberts said, via ESPN. "When you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We're very mindful of that."
Betts participated in some of the Dodgers's workouts while in Tokyo, but he started feeling worse over the weekend, specifically on Sunday, as Dodgers insider David Vassegh reported that Betts started feeling light headed and weaker.
Roberts noted last week that Betts started feeling sick the day before the team flew to Japan. Both Roberts and Betts didn't think the illness would linger this long, which is why the eight-time All-Star made the trip in the first place.
Miguel Rojas will take Betts's place at shortstop, which he's transitioning to this season, during the Tokyo Series.