Dodgers' Mookie Betts In Danger of Missing Opening Day, Starting Season on IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without their starting shortstop for the home opener against the Detroit Tigers Thursday.
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts could be out for the foreseeable future as he has struggled to regain the weight he has lost since becoming ill. Betts arrived at spring camp at 175 pounds, and was at one point 150 pounds because of the sickness.
Betts has not played for the Dodgers since Cactus League, even then he missed the final two games of spring training in Arizona. The 32-year-old was unable to compete overseas, missing two exhibition games and the remainder of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The infielder was even sent home early from Japan in order to recover for the Dodgers' domestic Opening Day on March 27. However, it appears the timeline for his return is unknown given the ambiguous illness that has caused severe stomach aggravation.
Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Betts following Sunday's 7-1 spring victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
“I don’t think long-term, I’m not too concerned,” Roberts said. “He’s not going to play tomorrow. As for the home opener, we’ll just take it day by day.
“The recovery hasn’t gone great.”
Betts has not been able to hold solid food down, and can only eat smoothies since becoming ill. On Sunday, he was a late scratch from the lineup because he had to vomit again.
"It is what it is," he said. "Every time I eat something, it comes right out."
There is now speculation Betts could start the season on the injured list because of the ongoing illness. The concerning weight loss puts Betts' status for Opening Day in jeopardy, especially since it could be unsafe for the superstar to play because of the physical toll he's endured as of late.
Nevertheless, Betts insisted he could return to the lineup at a lower weight.
“So looks like I’m just going to be light for a little bit,” Betts said. “Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season. But I just want to play, man. I’m tired of sitting, tired of just throwing up, tired of doing all this. I just really just want to play.”
