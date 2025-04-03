Mookie Betts’ wife flexes custom Japan T-shirt fit that proves Ohtani good luck charm
Everyone is talking about Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off home run to propel the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 start. Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna Betts’ Japanese shirt proved to be the team’s good luck charm.
Mookie is back for the Dodgers after missing the first two games of the season for the Tokyo Series after a mysterious illness caused him to lose 20 pounds. After enjoying an epic sushi dinner from Ohtani, Mookie went MIA. He’s fortunately back now, and even had his own walk-off home run a few games earlier.
Brianna, always the fit queen like her Dodgers matching fits with her kids for the home opener, brought a winning look with a sick Mookie Japanese shirt (although she misspelled it) that she showed off before the big night of Ohtani’s 9th-inning game-winning home run vs. the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
So cool. The team did get amazing limited-edition Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection jerseys in Japan, but this shirt with a Mr. Baseball cartoon character on it is pretty sweet.
While Mookie went 0-for-4 at the plate, it was all about Ohtani’s 3-for-5 and bomb to center. The Japanese shirt may not have been a good luck charm for Mookie, but it certainly was for Ohtani and the team, and no doubt they’ll both take it.