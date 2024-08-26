Naomi Osaka unveils her 'Goth Lolita' US Open look, which she says is the best she's ever worn:



- Custom-made by Nike and designer Yoon Ahn

- Has bows, tulle, ribbons & frills

- Inspired from Harajuku, a district of Tokyo renowned for youth fashion and cosplay shops



