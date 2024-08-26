Naomi Osaka's custom 'Goth Lolita' tennis kit turning heads at US Open
Naomi Osaka is returning to the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City this week for the 2024 U.S. Open and she will be making a big statement.
While we wait to see how deep the four-time Grand Slam champion can make a run in the tournament, we know her impact will be felt.
Osaka, who is known for her unique style, unveiled a custom Nike tennis kit for this year's tournament.
MORE: Naomi Osaka's very demure Nike kicks bring adorable flair to US Open
The one-of-a-kind look was desiged by fashion designer Yoon Ahn, and inspired by the Harajuku district near Tokyo. Harajuku is known for it's youth-driven street fashion and cosplay shops, so Osaka's custom kit naturally is complete with bows, ribbons, and all of the frills.
Take a look.
That is a look that only Osaka can pull off.
Now, the look is jarring, but don't worry. Osaka won't actually be playing in the full get-up. The outer layer with the bow and frills will come off for a more traditional look you are used to seeing in a tennis kit.
Don't worry, though, there is still a bow.
Osaka will begin her run in the 2024 U.S. Open on Tuesday, August 27, against No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The main draw of the US Open will kick off on Monday, August 26, while qualifiers continue through this week.
The Women's Final will be held on Saturday, September 7, with the Men's Final on the following day.
