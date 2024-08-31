Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing (PHOTO)
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback and No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams hasn’t played in a regular season game yet, but the hype is real in the Windy City. The Bears have assembled a great team around Williams.
Williams is no stranger to the spotlight. His time at USC and in Los Angeles is as close as it gets to a big stage and professional team environment. He has no shame being who he is, whether it’s continuing to paint his nails before games, or carrying around his man bag, or talking about his pink phone.
The 22-year-old is still very much a kid at heart. His latest social media post shows just that.
Yea, that’s his 2022 Heisman Trophy just sitting there between some LEGO sets, including a $500 Avenger Tower set. That’s like a kid placing their Pop Warner trophy on some shelf in their room.
Fans were digging it, too.
Williams is not your typical quarterback, and he’s loved for it. He should be all kinds of fun this season with his play and his social media game.
