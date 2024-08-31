Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with 'freaky' pin at WWE Bash
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan stole the show at WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31. At the very least, they broke the internet with some unique moves.
The two women were part of a mixed tag team match at the event with The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Ripley) taking on The Judgment Day ("Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Morgan).
It didn't take long for social media to pay attention, with Ripley's ring entrance immediately making noise.
MORE: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posts alluring ‘Revenge Tour’ photo
Throughout the match, there were other moments that pushed the boundaries of a PG-13 rating.
But the fans still couldn't get enough.
Ultimately, The Terror Twins came out on top with Ripley securing a "freaky" pin on Morgan to seal the deal.
Let's just say it was the pin heard around the world.
Do whatever it takes to win, right?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)