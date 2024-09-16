Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Livvy Dunne deserves some rest and relaxation after all her hard work as a college athlete and influencer.
The viral LSU Tigers gymnast has been all over the place lately. She’s be on purple carpets, doing “Good Morning America” interviews and posing for pictures with Matthew McConaughey, taking in LSU football games with her besties, even hitting up a crab boil to destroy some king crab legs. The 21-year-old star is also putting in the hard work at gymnastics practice, leaving her out of breath and red-faced as the Tigers look to defend their national championship.
On Monday, Dunne posted a picture taking a break from it all and catching some sun, showing off her natural beauty.
The caption reads, “hawt day in Louisiana”. Weather in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — where LSU is — the last few days is around 90 degrees, but with the high humidity it feels over 100, according to multiple weather sites. Yea, that would classify as ‘hawt”, and the reason for no makeup as the sun would melt it off. The fact she isn’t sweating in that sweltering heat is pretty remarkable, though. There is a hose nearby in the photo that might need to be used to cool off.
It was revealed on the Prime Video docuseries, “The Money Game”, that Dunne’s net worth from NIL is $9.5 million. She’s in her fifth and final year of eligibility at LSU and makes $4 million a year, according to On3’s Top 100 NIL Rankings. She recently defended her life-changing money and lifestyle. Love or hate how much she’s making, she works hard and deserves her day in the sun.
