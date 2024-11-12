Cameron Brink is drop-dead wow in SI Swimsuit white bikini
Cameron Brink certainly isn’t camera shy.
The Los Angeles Sparks player was a fit queen all season at WNBA arenas around the country like her mic drop minidress, suede boots combo for the team’s final game.
The 22-year-old didn’t play a game since injuring her ACL in mid-June, but that didn’t stop her from sizzling in a bikini while rocking a cane, or hitting up Paris Fashion Week where she modeled a head-to-toe leopard-print look.
Now, the 6-foot-4 Brink is taking her talents to the world famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The first-look at Brink in her white bikini at the beach with her incredible abs is truly stunning.
Brink joins a talented lineup of athletes posing for SI Swimsuit including track star Gabby Thomas, gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee and her teammate Jordan Chiles, and LPGA star Nelly Korda.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief shared of the Boca Raton shoot. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, but was an MVP of fashion. Her SI Swimsuit shoot only cements that legacy.
