New York Liberty rock custom Off-White letterman jackets for WNBA Playoffs opener
The WNBA Playoffs are officially underway with the New York Liberty Liberty hosting the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
WNBA fashion has taken a huge step forward in 2024 and the Liberty made sure to start off the postseason with a bang.
The Liberty pulled up to Barclays as a team wearing matching custom Off-White letterman jackets.
WATCH: A'ja Wilson's heartwarming moment with teammates after winning WNBA MVP
Each jacket had a patch on the sleeve with the player's name.
That's how it is done.
The Liberty hope to make another deep run in the postseason after falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals last season.
They are among the favorites, and have the talent to go all of the way.
