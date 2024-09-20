Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; who’s his No. 1?
Jameis Winston is on his third NFL team in his career, and has traveled to many cities and experienced many fast food restaurants throughout his playing days.
The Cleveland Browns backup quarterback and former New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter, who is known for his epic pregame speeches and humor, took to TikTok to rank his top 10 fast food chains. As of this writing, the video has an insane 4.3 million views.
To recap, his top 10 rankings are as follows: 1. Chick-fil-A 2. McDonald’s 3. Dunkin’ Donuts 4. Chipotle 5. Krispy Kreme 6. Papa John’s Pizza 7. Pizza Hut 8. Subway 9. Arby’s 10. Panda Express
Winston did say after his initial thoughts he would move Krispy Kreme donuts ahead of Dunkin’ Donuts.
What’s missing from this list? Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, Wendy’s, Domino’s Pizza, Jersey Mike’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, to name a few of the big national chains missing. If In-N-Out Burger was national, we know gymnast Sunisa Lee would be lobbying to add that on the list as well.
It’s too bad the 30-year-old Winston didn’t rattle off the items he gets at each. What makes each place so good or bad for him? Does he know he can’t enjoy Chick-fil-A after a game because they are closed on Sundays?
See if you agree with his top 10 and how you’d rank them.
