NFL WAG Ciara turns heads in all-white Queen of England fit performing in London
Ciara knows how to make a statement wherever she goes, but especially on stage and with her fits. The recording artist hit up the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London, United Kingdom, where she rocked an insane all-white Queen of England fit.
The 39-year-old left husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and the four kids back home to perform at the annual concert.
Before doing so, Ciara has been enjoying the New York City life after Wilson came over this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, attending a New York Knicks game where she danced with the cheerleaders, and then another where she crushed Wilson in her jean-shorts fit. She was unrecognizable with her jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala with her hubby by her side, and too cute in a furry pink bunny Yankees fit.
She’s also been winning in family photos with her matching family outfits for Easter, and then an unreal Wicked costume for daughter Sienna’s big 8th birthday party.
Speaking of costumes, what she wore for on stage in London definitely turned heads. She wrote on Instagram, “Came back to perform in London after a decade and headline the Mighty Hoopla Festival! What an amazing feeling it was to hear all 20K +of you singing my songs with me! I will never forget this moment! 🫶🏽🇬🇧.”
That’s quite the statement across the pond. Well done, CiCi.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?