The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL WAG Ciara turns heads in all-white Queen of England fit performing in London

The recording artist and wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson leaves her man and kids at home to perform in the United Kingdom.

Matt Ryan

Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 97th Academy Awards.
Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Future Image

Ciara knows how to make a statement wherever she goes, but especially on stage and with her fits. The recording artist hit up the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London, United Kingdom, where she rocked an insane all-white Queen of England fit.

The 39-year-old left husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and the four kids back home to perform at the annual concert.

Before doing so, Ciara has been enjoying the New York City life after Wilson came over this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, attending a New York Knicks game where she danced with the cheerleaders, and then another where she crushed Wilson in her jean-shorts fit. She was unrecognizable with her jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala with her hubby by her side, and too cute in a furry pink bunny Yankees fit.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara and Russ on Easter / Ciara/Instagram

She’s also been winning in family photos with her matching family outfits for Easter, and then an unreal Wicked costume for daughter Sienna’s big 8th birthday party.

Speaking of costumes, what she wore for on stage in London definitely turned heads. She wrote on Instagram, “Came back to perform in London after a decade and headline the Mighty Hoopla Festival! What an amazing feeling it was to hear all 20K +of you singing my songs with me! I will never forget this moment! 🫶🏽🇬🇧.”

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

That’s quite the statement across the pond. Well done, CiCi.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?

Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house

No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others

Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion