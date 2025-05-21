The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara rocks jean shorts fit in latest winning look without Russell Wilson

The singer and wife of the New York Giants quarterback turns heads with her latest outfit.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Wife Ciara at the Super Bowl LIX Fanatics Party.
Russell Wilson and Wife Ciara at the Super Bowl LIX Fanatics Party.

Ciara’s latest post is captioned, “You ain’t gotta worry bout her 🫶🏽.” She showed you certainly don’t have to worry about her bringing the fit fire cause she impressed once again with her latest mic drop of a look.

The singer and wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is always turning heads including her husband’s with her fit choices like her red-racer look that left him in the dust at Formula 1 Grand Prix Miami, or her cheerleader uniform rooting for him at the Pro Bowl, or her 2025 Met Gala bombshell where she looked unrecognizable with him by her side.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

The couple also has had fun with their kids lately in matching boys and girls Easter fits, and then going full on Wicked costumes for daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday, and getting into the New York Yankees spirit in jerseys for son Future’s 11th.

Without her hubby or kids around, Ciara went with a more adult look in her jean shorts and leggings combo.

The 39 year old, who has been married to Wilson since 2016, looks incredible.

The only thing she might have to worry about his Wilson’s comments where she might have to take away his phone again with this look.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

