Nika Muhl shimmers in stunning low-cut power suit for WNBA Playoff fit
Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl has been one of the leaders in the WNBA fashion world during her first year in the league and she brought out another stunning look for the team's must-win showdown with league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night.
Muhl and the Storm dropped Game 1 of their series with the back-to-back WNBA champion Aces over the weekend and are looking to stay alive with a win on Tuesday night to force a Game 3.
Prior to the game at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Croatian Sensation pulled up in a sparkly all-black power suit to show she is all business.
MORE: Nika Muhl struts in low-cut blazer, miniskirt business suit stunner
espnW shared a peek at the pre-gam fit on social media.
Muhl was forced to miss the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues and she has received very limited minutes to start her professional career, but "The Minister of Defense" is still a fan-favorite.
Next year, with a full offseason to prepare, the WNBA is in for a treat both on and off the court.
For what could be the final game of her rookie campaign, Muhl made the look count.
The Seattle Storm finished the regular season with a 25-15 record which was good enough for third in the Western Conference and fifth-place overall.
Seattle had the lead entering the fourth quarter of Game 1, so they'll be looking to repeat that magic to keep their season alive.
