The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nika Muhl struts in low-cut blazer, miniskirt business suit stunner

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl capped off the WNBA regular season with one of her best fits of the year.

Josh Sanchez

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nika Muhl before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nika Muhl before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nika Muhl may have been limited on the court during the 2024 WNBA season, but she has been an All-Star with her fits.

Week in and week out, the Croation Sensation has brought her high-fashion sense to the league and delivered some of the best looks of the season.

On Thursday, September 19, it was the final week of the regular season and things were no different.

MORE: UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning fit for WNBA debut in Connecticut

Muhl pulled up to the Footprint Center in Arizona for the Seattle Storm's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury and rocked a dark brown business suit with a very femine twist.

Nika Muhl, WNBA, Seattle Storm
Nika Muhl/Instagram

The former UConn star is one of the most players in the league from fans and her peers alike.

During her time in Stamford, she was know as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NCAA and known as "The Minister of Defense" by her Huskies teammates.

Nika Muhl, WNBA, Seattle Storm
Nika Muhl/Instagram

Visa issues prevented Muhl from properly getting acclimated to the WNBA right out of the get, but they couldn't keep her style down.

Next year, with a full offseason to prepare, the WNBA is in for a treat both on and off the court.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player

…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves

New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?

Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids

Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion