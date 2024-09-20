Nika Muhl struts in low-cut blazer, miniskirt business suit stunner
Nika Muhl may have been limited on the court during the 2024 WNBA season, but she has been an All-Star with her fits.
Week in and week out, the Croation Sensation has brought her high-fashion sense to the league and delivered some of the best looks of the season.
On Thursday, September 19, it was the final week of the regular season and things were no different.
Muhl pulled up to the Footprint Center in Arizona for the Seattle Storm's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury and rocked a dark brown business suit with a very femine twist.
The former UConn star is one of the most players in the league from fans and her peers alike.
During her time in Stamford, she was know as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NCAA and known as "The Minister of Defense" by her Huskies teammates.
Visa issues prevented Muhl from properly getting acclimated to the WNBA right out of the get, but they couldn't keep her style down.
Next year, with a full offseason to prepare, the WNBA is in for a treat both on and off the court.
