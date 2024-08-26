Natalia Bryant wears sick custom Kobe Bryant Lakers pants (VIDEO)
Kobe Bryant is forever woven into the fabric of Los Angeles.
With the new collaboration with Vanessa Bryant, Nike, and the 2028 Summer Olympics in the City of Angels, there has been a renaissance of Kobe Bryant appreciation for the Los Angeles Lakers legend, including new “No Time to Lose” billboards popping up downtown.
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant, has a burgeoning modeling career as she also attends film school at USC. Likewise, fashion designer and NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, wife of the San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has seen her unique clothes skyrocket in popularity ever since Taylor Swift sported one of her custom NFL jackets.
More recently, she designed a black-and-white patterned long-sleeve crop top and miniskirt for Livvy Dunne to walk the streets of Paris during the Summer Olympics that was a viral sensation.
Juszczyk designed custom Kobe Bryant pants for Natalia to wear for the second annual Mamba League Invitational.
The care and painstaking detail that the 30-year-old designer takes for each of her one-of-a-kind creations is what makes each item in such high demand. The oldest Bryant daughter, 21, wore the sick pants with her usual grace and style with a simple white shirt.
Natalia has also been sharing more high-style modeling photos on her Instagram handle, as she continues to be a mentor for her younger sisters, Bianka Bella Bryant, 7, and Capri Kobe Bryant, 5.
Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri had an action-packed weekend, with the Mamba League Invitational on Saturday, followed by Bianka throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for Kobe Bryant Jersey Day at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers won 3-1.
It too must have been an emotional weekend, as Vanessa posted a sweet birthday message for her late husband with the caption, “I love you now, forever, and for always.”
Natalia’s one-of-a-kind pants were another perfect tribute.
