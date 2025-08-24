Olympic champ Gabby Douglas stuns in head-turning fit on tennis court
Gabby Douglas hasn’t competed in the Olympics in almost ten years after winning three gold medals in two Summer Games, but she’s still going viral as evident by her latest look.
Douglas, 29, was part of the Team USA gymnastics squads in 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro. She won the all-around team gold in both Olympics, and the individual all-around in 2012. She was once the face of the team when Simone Biles was just starting her Olympic career, as well as the first black woman to win that all-around title.
Douglas withdrew from the delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo to focus on her mental health, and then was forced out due to injury in her bid to return in 2024. She’s still training in hopes to make the 2028 Los Angeles squad.
She showed she’s also playing tennis to stay fit and turned a lot of heads in her fit while doing so.
Those photos would go viral for Douglas.
It’s good to see Douglas looking happy and healthy.
How amazing would it be if she could make if back to the big stage one more time in 2028?
No matter what, she’s already a legend: Douglas was inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025.
