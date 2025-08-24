The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Douglas stuns in head-turning fit on tennis court

Now 29, the three-time Team USA Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics shows off while playing another sport.

Matt Ryan

USA olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway back in 2017
USA olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway back in 2017 / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gabby Douglas hasn’t competed in the Olympics in almost ten years after winning three gold medals in two Summer Games, but she’s still going viral as evident by her latest look.

Douglas, 29, was part of the Team USA gymnastics squads in 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro. She won the all-around team gold in both Olympics, and the individual all-around in 2012. She was once the face of the team when Simone Biles was just starting her Olympic career, as well as the first black woman to win that all-around title.

Gabby Douglas and Simone Bile
We last saw Gabby Douglas when she was hugging Simone Biles (USA) during the women's team finals in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Douglas withdrew from the delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo to focus on her mental health, and then was forced out due to injury in her bid to return in 2024. She’s still training in hopes to make the 2028 Los Angeles squad.

She showed she’s also playing tennis to stay fit and turned a lot of heads in her fit while doing so.

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas/Instagram

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas/Instagram

Those photos would go viral for Douglas.

It’s good to see Douglas looking happy and healthy.

How amazing would it be if she could make if back to the big stage one more time in 2028?

No matter what, she’s already a legend: Douglas was inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025.

Gabby Dougla
Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

