Jordan Chiles rocks crazy leopard-print dress with gymnastics leotard flare
Jordan Chiles has rocked a lot of crazy fits and fire leotards, but her latest fit may be her most unique yet as it combines fashion with gymnastics.
The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast has been crazy busy since the Paris 2024 Games. Not only was she back in college after a year off to train, she had fun with her teammates like rocking a self-made trash-bag skirt, and then hitting up Coachella in a cowgirl bikini look. She also was a cover girl for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Chiles has traveled all over, too, from Fanatics Fest in New York where she crushed a custom Nike leather miniskirt fit, and then hitting up a WNBA game in Las Vegas to root on Aces star A’ja Wilson with a sick hat in her honor, followed by meeting Caitlin Clark who towered over her at 6-foot. She certainly dazzled on the ESPYs red carpet in a quilted dress as well.
RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles flashes baller UCLA color grillz in mouth, shirt combo
Now, she’s definitely “fierce” in this half leotard, half dress leopard-print combo stunner she posted on Friday.
RELATED: Chiles flexes new tattoo in superhero-worthy red dress for ‘Superman’ premiere
That’s another fire look from Chiles in a very unique dress for sure.
Chiles is returning to UCLA next season where she won her third individual natty last season while helping the Bruins to national runner-ups.
Until then, no doubt she’ll continue to bring the heat with new looks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat