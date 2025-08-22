The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles rocks crazy leopard-print dress with gymnastics leotard flare

The gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast wows in a unique look.

Matt Ryan

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles poses for a photo during the second half of the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles poses for a photo during the second half of the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles has rocked a lot of crazy fits and fire leotards, but her latest fit may be her most unique yet as it combines fashion with gymnastics.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast has been crazy busy since the Paris 2024 Games. Not only was she back in college after a year off to train, she had fun with her teammates like rocking a self-made trash-bag skirt, and then hitting up Coachella in a cowgirl bikini look. She also was a cover girl for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Chiles has traveled all over, too, from Fanatics Fest in New York where she crushed a custom Nike leather miniskirt fit, and then hitting up a WNBA game in Las Vegas to root on Aces star A’ja Wilson with a sick hat in her honor, followed by meeting Caitlin Clark who towered over her at 6-foot. She certainly dazzled on the ESPYs red carpet in a quilted dress as well.

Jordan Chiles
Chiles at Disneyland recently / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Now, she’s definitely “fierce” in this half leotard, half dress leopard-print combo stunner she posted on Friday.

That’s another fire look from Chiles in a very unique dress for sure.

Chiles is returning to UCLA next season where she won her third individual natty last season while helping the Bruins to national runner-ups.

Until then, no doubt she’ll continue to bring the heat with new looks.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

