Oregon unveils glow-in-the-dark Nike 'Mummy Duck' cleats for Penn State game
The Oregon Ducks are known for their awesome Nike uniform combos for games. When No. 6 Oregon travels to Beaver Stadium next Saturday night to take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, their cleats might be the talk of the game when it comes to uniforms.
For last Saturday’s big “Civil War” game vs. in-state rivals the Oregon State Beavers, Oregon wore these “Shoe Duck” uniforms to honor Nike founder Phil Knight.
While those uniforms certainly stood out out in the 41-7 dominating Oregon win, nothing compares to the Nike "Mummy Duck" Vaporposite cleats the school showed off on Sunday that the team will wear at Penn State.
If those don’t look sick enough, they glow in the dark, too.
While it will be a white-out crowd in University Park, Pennsylvania, these certainly will stand out.
Oregon is taking uniforms to the next level with these cleats no matter what the rest of the uniform looks like against the Nittany Lions.
The college football world will be glued to the game and those “Mummy” cleats on Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 pm ET.
