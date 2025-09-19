Ciara, kids upstage Russell Wilson in his own Nike brand before Giants face Chiefs
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off an amazing performance in an overtime loss last week to the Dallas Cowboys. Before the 0-2 Kansas City Chiefs come to town on Sunday, Wilson had a winning family day with wife Ciara and the kids.
The 36-year-old quarterback Wilson is in his 13th season in the NFL and his been married to Ciara for nine of those. He looked like the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks QB of old last Sunday at Dallas throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns on what looked like a game-winner late in the 4th quarterback before the Cowboys forced overtime and won after Wilson’s only interception.
While the Giants are 0-2, they haven’t had a home game yet or a Ciara game-day fit. That could all change on Sunday.
Before then, Wilson, Ciara, and their four kids attended the “Macy’s & Rookie In The City” Fashion Show in NYC where they all rocked Wilson’s 3BRAND Nike collection posing on the red carpet.
Baby Amora, 1, is getting so big!
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Future, 11, who was from Ciara’s previously relationship with the rapper Future but Wilson has raised as his own, along with Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and Amora.
Ciara and the kids were seen last season at Pittsburgh Steelers games to root on Wilson, and they supported him at Giants training camp.
It won’t be surprising to see them all rooting on dad vs. the Chiefs on Sunday.
