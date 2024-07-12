Paige Bueckers slays in a killer lavender suit at 2024 ESPY Awards (PHOTOS)
It's ESPYs night, and we're celebrating excellence in the realm of athletics.
And while your favorite athletes are bound to kill it in their respective sports, many of tonight's ESPYs attendees are also killing the fashion game. One of our favorite fits of tonight is the Connecticut Huskies' Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers arrived to the ESPYs red carpet dressed to the nines in a two-piece lavender suit masterpiece, designed by Colm Dillane of the KidSuper streetwear house. The suit flowed nicely off Bueckers, who previously won the the Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award back in 2021.
In a recent interview with High Snobiety, Bueckers expressed that she appreciates a balance of energies in her aesthetic.
“My style is a mix of feminine and masculine,” she told the publication.
Tonight, it was a mix of fabulous and perfect.
