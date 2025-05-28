The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac flexes business-vest fit announcing new golf league exec role

The model, influencer, and former pro golfer is taking on a new job.

Matt Ryan

Ladies golfer Paige Spiranac arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre.
Ladies golfer Paige Spiranac arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac has parlayed her popular as a golf influencer into a new gig. She also did it in Spiranac style with a head-turning business vest-fit.

The 32-year-old Spiranac has been retired from professional golf since 2019, but she still does golf intructional videos and other influencer gigs all while dropping some provocative outfits on social media. There’s a reason her platforms boast over 11 million followers and 4 million on Instagram alone.

We’ve covered Spiranac wearing a fit that would never be approved on the course, to doing a golf swing in slo-mo while in a minidress, and then flexing her insane handicap while in a fire-red dress, and in a tiny “Masters” green blazer. She’s also, of course, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Paige Spiranac
A typical Spiranac golf video fit. / Paige Spiranac/Instagram

She’s also parlayed her success into a cameo as seen in the “Happy Gilmore 2” trailer.

Now, she’ll has a new job joining Grass League’s front office as detailed in article by Forbes. On her IG, Spiranac made sure to announce the new position in her own way.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Spiranac talked about the role more with Forbes for the fledging Par 3 league that takes place for night events.

“I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business: brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement, seeking out new team owners, talent and sponsors.”

Best of luck to Spiranac — she certainly looks business ready as always.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

