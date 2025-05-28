Paige Spiranac flexes business-vest fit announcing new golf league exec role
Paige Spiranac has parlayed her popular as a golf influencer into a new gig. She also did it in Spiranac style with a head-turning business vest-fit.
The 32-year-old Spiranac has been retired from professional golf since 2019, but she still does golf intructional videos and other influencer gigs all while dropping some provocative outfits on social media. There’s a reason her platforms boast over 11 million followers and 4 million on Instagram alone.
We’ve covered Spiranac wearing a fit that would never be approved on the course, to doing a golf swing in slo-mo while in a minidress, and then flexing her insane handicap while in a fire-red dress, and in a tiny “Masters” green blazer. She’s also, of course, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
She’s also parlayed her success into a cameo as seen in the “Happy Gilmore 2” trailer.
Now, she’ll has a new job joining Grass League’s front office as detailed in article by Forbes. On her IG, Spiranac made sure to announce the new position in her own way.
Spiranac talked about the role more with Forbes for the fledging Par 3 league that takes place for night events.
“I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business: brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement, seeking out new team owners, talent and sponsors.”
Best of luck to Spiranac — she certainly looks business ready as always.
