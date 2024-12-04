The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac's low-cut minidress in slo-mo swing would not be country club approved

The golf influencer and model wears a fit that if allowed would be too distracting to other golfers.

Matt Ryan

Paige Spiranac tees off for the 15th hole during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Paige Spiranac tees off for the 15th hole during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. / Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Paige Spiranac dropping a fire fit while doing a slow-motion golf swing is pure gold. But the outfit would never be approved at any golf country club.

The 31-year-old pro golfer who turned into an influencer has crushed lately with looks like this tiny crop top, miniskirt combo on the course, and a furry bikini outside in the cold that would melt the snow.

Spiranac is also quite the golfer who has flexed her insane handicap in a fire minidress, then smoked an iron shot in a bootylicious fit, and even drove a ball an insane distance. She’s also great about giving good golf tips, while of course looking amazing.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac reveals how to keep pace with her on the golf course

In her latest Instagram post to her 4 million followers, Paige goes through a slo-mo golf swing wearing a skintight, low-cut, jaw-dropping fit.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner

That look would never be allowed on the course at a stuffy, private country club. There would be far too many accidents: missed swings, golf carts crashing, older members having heart attacks.

While Spiranac didn’t earn much money as a golfer, she’s certainly doing so now as an influencer. In her 2016 season, for example, she made just over $8000. According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.

With posts like these, the bigger question is why not even more?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion