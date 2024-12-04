Paige Spiranac's low-cut minidress in slo-mo swing would not be country club approved
Paige Spiranac dropping a fire fit while doing a slow-motion golf swing is pure gold. But the outfit would never be approved at any golf country club.
The 31-year-old pro golfer who turned into an influencer has crushed lately with looks like this tiny crop top, miniskirt combo on the course, and a furry bikini outside in the cold that would melt the snow.
Spiranac is also quite the golfer who has flexed her insane handicap in a fire minidress, then smoked an iron shot in a bootylicious fit, and even drove a ball an insane distance. She’s also great about giving good golf tips, while of course looking amazing.
In her latest Instagram post to her 4 million followers, Paige goes through a slo-mo golf swing wearing a skintight, low-cut, jaw-dropping fit.
That look would never be allowed on the course at a stuffy, private country club. There would be far too many accidents: missed swings, golf carts crashing, older members having heart attacks.
While Spiranac didn’t earn much money as a golfer, she’s certainly doing so now as an influencer. In her 2016 season, for example, she made just over $8000. According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.
With posts like these, the bigger question is why not even more?
