Paige Spiranac mesmerizes in low-cut fire-red minidress flexing golf handicap

The golf social media star influencer and former SI Swimsuit model rocks another stunning fit to one-up her handicap.

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am.
Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Paige Spiranac continues to wow with her incredible fits, but her golf handicap is also pretty stunning.

The golfer, social media star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently went viral with a must-see slo-mo video in a white top and red legging combo and for her recent career announcement while wearing a low-cut halter top.

She also flaunted a matching tiny crop top, miniskirt combo on the golf course. Speaking of the golf course, Spiranac was back on it in a low-cut fire minidress look.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagtram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Spiranac used the incredible fit to promote her new YouTube video titled “A Better Than Scratch Golfer’s Tips for Lowering Your Handicap”. In the video, Spiranac reveals she's at +3.9, which is almost four strokes better than scratch.

The 31-year-old pro retired from the sport in 2019 to focus on being an influencer. And why not: According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.

Besides these popular golf instruction videos, Spiranac occasionally drops content in her exclusive Passes account, as well as other social media channels like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram, where she boasts 4 million followers.

With looks like these, it’s easy to see why. Her golf handicap is almost as impressive — just not quite.

