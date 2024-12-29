Paige Spiranac’s racy workout fit is completely golf inappropriate
Paige Spiranac didn’t disappoint this year with her fits, and certainly not with her most recent one even if she could never wear it during a round of golf.
In 2024, the pro golfer who turned influencer flexed her insane handicap in a tiny crop top, crushed a drive in a skimpy fit, and showed her skills with an iron shot in a bootylicious look. She even survived a super windy day with her miniskirt blowing.
The 31-year-old has even got involved in giving out betting picks in one of her brand deals, even though she had a major Pittsburgh Steelers flub.
For her latest stunning fit as 2024 comes to a close, Spiranac wore a workout outfit that might fly in the gym, but definitely not on the golf course.
In the post, Spiranac linked to a video where she was giving of tips on the best hybrids of 2024 while at the driving range. The look would distract even the most seasoned golfers.
Spiranac, who hasn’t golfed as a pro since retiring in 2019 when she only made $8000, now has 4 million followers on Instagram and make a lot more money.
While Spiranac’s latest fit definitely isn’t golf appropriate, she certainly rocked another look in a year full of them.
