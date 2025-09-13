Paul Finebaum goes viral wearing Lainey Wilson-inspired bedazzled flare jeans for LSU-Florida
A win for the LSU Tigers on Saturday against the Florida Gators would surprise few but the outfit Paul Finebaum put on to make his prediction was certainly a surprise. In honor of SEC Nation's guest picker this week, country music star Lainey Wilson, Finebaum donned bedazzled flared jeans.
Wilson frequently wears flared, tight fitting bell bottoms but the 70-year-old SEC Network host definitely does not.
He sent the crowd in Baton Rouge wild as he modeled his pants with LSU written on them and picked the No. 3-ranked Tigers to beat the Gators.
Finebaum got very into it and even danced around with Wilson. It's safe to say the college football analyst was feeling himself. He completed the ensemble with a blue blazer and a cowboy hat.
Only one analyst on SEC Nation's panel selected the Florida Gators to overcome the rough start to their season on Saturday. Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow picked the Gators who are 6.5-point underdogs for the road game in Baton Rouge.
Kickoff between the Gators and Tigers is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Finebaum better hope Florida doesn't pull off an upset or those bell bottoms will live in infamy.
