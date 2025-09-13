The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is Texas burnt-orange perfection in daring dress vs. UTEP

The wife of the Texas football coach even has a burnt-orange purse with a face on it.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian was back at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday with another game-day stunner.

The wife of Texas Longhorns head Steve Sarkisian didn’t disappoint with her first fit of the season in a head-turning white minidress in the win over the San Jose State Spartans. She’d then jet off the next day to an Atlanta Falcons home game with an all-denim look.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares their baby's Texas football onesies

During this week, she showed off a heart-melting photo with Steve holding the couple’s new baby, Amays, having a father-son moment.

On Saturday, Texas was back at home vs. the UTEP Miners and the 39-year-old stylist Loreal stole the show with her burnt-orange Longhorns dress. She also had quite the purse with a face on it. She simply wrote on the post, “Happy Game Day.” Scroll through to see her on the field as well.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks Daisy Dukes, stealth Texas flair on cowboy hat 

“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” didn’t disappoint this week.

She’s also kept a positive message for fans despite the team’s opening game loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They have the one child together.

It’s yet another game-day slay for the coach’s wife.

Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion