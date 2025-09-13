Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is Texas burnt-orange perfection in daring dress vs. UTEP
Loreal Sarkisian was back at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday with another game-day stunner.
The wife of Texas Longhorns head Steve Sarkisian didn’t disappoint with her first fit of the season in a head-turning white minidress in the win over the San Jose State Spartans. She’d then jet off the next day to an Atlanta Falcons home game with an all-denim look.
During this week, she showed off a heart-melting photo with Steve holding the couple’s new baby, Amays, having a father-son moment.
On Saturday, Texas was back at home vs. the UTEP Miners and the 39-year-old stylist Loreal stole the show with her burnt-orange Longhorns dress. She also had quite the purse with a face on it. She simply wrote on the post, “Happy Game Day.” Scroll through to see her on the field as well.
“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” didn’t disappoint this week.
She’s also kept a positive message for fans despite the team’s opening game loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They have the one child together.
It’s yet another game-day slay for the coach’s wife.
