Country star Lainey Wilson flexes huge diamond ring engaged to former Steelers QB
It seems like Lainey Wilson found a man that "oughta know."
Her breakout country hit "Things a Man Oughta Know" in 2021 has the prophetic lyric, "If you really love a woman, you don't let her go."
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, better known as "Duck," took those words to heart and got down on one knee to ask for the 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year's hand in marriage.
Wilson, 32, shared the fantastic news on Instagram, so it's safe to say they're IG officially official.
The Grammy winner also flexed a huge engagement ring in a still shot followed by a funny sauntering up video flashing the hardware.
Hodges, 28, played eight games for the Steelers in 2019-20 season, throwing for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had a stint with the Los Angeles Rams and still plays in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks.
Lainey captioned the post, "4x4xU forever ❤️."
Claire Kittle, wife of San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, commented, "Let’s freaking goooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ so so happy for you guys."
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver added, "YAYYYYYY CONGRATULATIONS 🥹🤍." Wilson of course had an epic halftime show for Thanksgiving when the Cowboys cheerleaders joined her throughout the performance.
Now she'll be spending the rest of days with Duck, who is also a licensed real estate agent when he's not playing up north. And Duck, don't ever let her go.
