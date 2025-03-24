Paulina Gretzky posts sweet Dustin Johnson couples photo as bachelorette party 'wrap'
Love is in the air in the world of golf.
Yes, not only is it flowing in Tiger Woods' now hilariously viral hard-launch Instagram official post with girlfriend Vanessa Trump, but it's also alive and well with LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and his equally famous wife Paulina Gretzky.
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and model was active on social media throughout the weekend documenting the festivities with her bride-to-be bestie and girl crew. At first it seemed like it was going to be only "Girls Gone Wild," one of the day's themes from the raucous good times, but then the ladies' partners, including DJ, were there to indulge and party together in the tropical Caribbean paradise of St. Barts.
Gretzky, 36, and Johnson, 40, had been apart for the past few weeks as the US Open and Masters champion had been in Asia for the last couple of LIV Golf events in Hong Kong and Singapore, while his wife had been working on her aspiring music career in Nashville.
Snuggling adorably on a bench in what is probably their private jet terminal awaiting the return flight home, Gretzky captioned the Instagram Stories post, "& that's a wrap."
The two-time major champion will have time to get his golf game back in order, since he doesn't have another tournament before LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral the first weekend in April before heading to Augusta, Georgia for the Masters Tournament.
The 4Aces LIV Golf captain had been struggling before a strong performance in Singapore, finishing tied for fifth after an opening round 63.
Hopefully both parents can now spend some quality with their two sons (Tatum, 10, and River, 7), before the golf schedule heats up again.
For Johnson, he's hoping his golf game heats up like a St. Bart's co-ed bachelorette party as he heads down Magnolia Lane.