Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky wows in ‘extra dirty’ miniskirt, crop top fit
It’s a quiet time of the golf year for Dustin Johnson. His wife, Paulina Gretzky, however, just made a lot of noise with her latest fit on Halloween.
Gretzky, who is the 35-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones, met the LIV golf star back in 2009, but didn’t start dating until 2013. The got engaged within less than a year before finally tying the knot on April 23, 2022. They share two sons together: Tatum Gretzky Johnson, born in 2015, and River Jones Johnson, born in 2017.
Dad Wayne won four Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and made hockey popular in California when he came over to the Los Angeles Kings and made the 1993 Stanley Cup Final.
While Paulina mostly keeps out of the public spotlight as a boy mom, in a rare Instagram post she dropped a stunner on Halloween with her miniskirt, ab-revealing fit. She captioned it, “extra dirty 🍸“ and dropped two jaw-dropping photos.
She looks absolutely gorgeous. It’s hard to believe she’s now 35. Both her dad and mom are now 63 years old.
It’s also proof you can win Halloween with your own creative costume.
There’s no evidence yet what DJ, who is now 40 years old, went as to go along with Gretzky, but he no doubt was second fiddle with her amazing look.
Well done, Paulina Gretzky and welcome back to the internet.
