Phillies Matt Strahm's unusual ‘yoga’ attire for bench-clearing altercation (PHOTO)
The Dude abides.
Much like Jeff Bridges’ character in “The Big Lebowski,” Philadelphia Phillies reliever Matt Strahm, who looks like the iconic movie character, wanted everyone to chill after a bench-clearing altercation between the Fightin’ Phils and the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning after Nick Castellanos got hit by reliever Edwin Uceta. (The Phillies went on to win the game 9-4.)
MLB superstar Bryce Harper was especially upset and had to be held back from second base from charging at Uceta. The 32-year-old Phillies reliever rolled into the melee like he was coming from a yoga class. (Harper also apologized to manager Rob Thomson for not hustling the previous night.)
Strahm had already pitched in the game, so he was done for the night, and as one user joked, “My man went right from the mound to his spin class.”
The Phillies have a commanding 8-game lead in the National League East and are on cruise control heading into the MLB playoffs. With no real pressure, Strahm can do yoga and spin class or any other workout after a melee.
Namaste.
