Deebo Samuel’s toddler son’s sick fit matching mom at 49ers game (VIDEO)
Deebo Samuel came ready to play for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
First, the star receiver showed up in some blinged-out farmer overalls that were truly next level.
Then, the 28 year old went out and balled out for his team, catching five passes for 54 yards, and ran for 23 more yards with a touchdown. He also had many key blocks as the 49ers pounded the New York Jets, 32-19.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers channels “Top Gun” Tom Cruise look in NFL pregame fit
While Samuel had quite the night, the star of the family just may have been his 2-year-old son, Tyshun Samuel Jr. The toddler’s sick fit was a tribute to his dad and adorably matched mom, Mahogany Jones.
You can see the salute to daddy Deebo on the pants, and he’s even got on his own chain while rocking the white T. When you got it like that, you also get to say hello to WAG Kristin Juszczyk.
RELATED: Mahogany Jones one of many 49ers on WAGS to watch list for this season
Samuel Sr. and Jones have been dating since 2019 and have the one child. They were stars in the Netflix hit, “Receiver” and are fan favorites in the Bay Area.
Let’s hope we get to see a lot more of the entire Samuel family at games this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)
Fever fit: Caitlin Clark shows off Prada miniskirt, letterman jacket pregame fit (PHOTOS)
Secret weapon: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns pregame fit