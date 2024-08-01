Natalia Bryant sizzles in vacation sun with million-dollar smile (PHOTOS)
Natalia Bryant is having a summer packed with R&R. Today, the daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant shared some photos from what appears to be a vacation home.
It's unclear where Natalia is staying, but one of the photos in the Instagram carousel contains dishes of tortilla chips, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the background of the photos are clear blue skies and palm trees. Natalia is also seen wearing an orange bikini, a flowing dress, and a knit outer garment.
Wherever Bryant is, she sure looks happy, as she's cracking a vibrant smile in another one of the photos.
Last weekend, Natalia showed love to former Los Angeles Laker power forward Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat, after the couple revealed they were expecting their third child. Gasol was a longtime friend of Kobe's, and Natalia continues to hold the Gasol family close.
While Natalia sure looks lavish in her vacation photos, we can probably look forward to even more stylish looks. An Instagram caption reading "so far so good" indicates that her vacation is just getting started.
