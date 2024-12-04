Pro Surfer Coco Ho wows in plunging black one-piece
Even when she’s not competing, pro surfer Coco Ho never fails to bring the thrills to her Instagram. The Hawaii native, 33, posted a GoPro video on Sunday, December 1 where she showed off her moves — and her curves — in a stunning black one-piece swimsuit.
RELATED: 6 Professional Surfers Who Graced the Pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue
“A place in the sun 🏝️ , ” Ho wrote in the caption of her video, clearly enjoying the gorgeous weather as she took to the waves. The surf champion, who is the daughter of World Cup winner Michael Ho and the sister of “World’s Most Entertaining Surfer” Mason Ho, was looking a little sandy as she waded into the crystal blue water, but she cleaned up as she cut her way through the waves.
RELATED: Mason Ho And Company Take On 30-Foot Waimea Bay
Commenters enthusiastically cheered on Coco's performance, with one of them calling the surfer “Badass and absolutely Gorgeous 😍.” Another shared their passion for her career, writing, “Easily the best female surfer on the planet, imo.” One admirer wondered where they could purchase the stunning black suit. “i dont see this swimsuit on volcom. is it old/new?” they asked. Coco has been a brand ambassador for Volcom since she was 10 years old. Perhaps she got a head start on the brand’s new line of swimwear?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement