Josie Canseco melts the internet modeling neon orange swimwear
Josie Canseco continues to build her family's legacy. The daughter of MLB great Jose Canseco is making waves in the world of modeling and is turning heads once again in her latest promotion on social media.
In a new post on her Instagram story Josie promoted the FAE shopping brand by posing in a sizzling neon orange swimsuit and stating, "My favorite sustainable swimwear, @fae uses all recycled materials for their products." She then shares a promo code to her 1.2 million followers.
This wouldn't be the first time Josie caught the internet's attention. She recently dropped a polaroid photo shoot to her feed, displaying many different looks that once again prove she's a powerhouse in the modeling world.
Josie's father, a two-time World Series winner, isn't her only connection to the sport world. She's currently dating ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Josie spoke about Manziel reuniting with his ex-wife on the hit reality series, Selling Sunset.
“I have not seen that yet. I love that show, by the way, and I know he filmed with his ex-wife, Bre,” said Josie. "I haven’t seen it yet, but I will see it at some point. I’m very supportive because I know what she was to him back in the day,” she noted. “I know that we are where we are now and everything is good.”
Like Jose, Josie continues to hit home runs and make a name for herself.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension