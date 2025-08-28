Ranking all 8 NFL rivalry jerseys has Bills, 49ers shining, Patriots flopping
NFL alternate jerseys are almost as hotly debated as the teams themselves on the field.
Now as a middle-aged father, I always have to remember that these uniforms are not for me. They're for my kids. Luckily for me, I'm a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, and I only believe in one uni - the kelly green masterpieces that were taken away from me only to be brought back as by far the most popular Philly kit for fans as our third jersey beauty.
RELATED: 3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
Also, no surprise, black, black, black. Every alternate jersey across every sport always seems to have to be predominantly black. But alas, it's for children, and apparently, the kids love to wear black.
So let's get into the NFL rivalry jerseys and rank all eight.
No. 8: New England Patriots snoozers
A winter storm is coming, and it looks like the Patriots rivalry jerseys are one of those big nor'easter blizzards you plan for, and then when you make up in the morning, there is barely a flurry to be had.
Now full transparency, I think the Patriots' regular uniforms are some of the ugliest in the NFL, and these alternate ones are just a slightly more modern version. I also think the "NE" logo on the side is very junior high art class.
No. 7: Seattle Seahawks 12th man sound waves
So all of those ripples are supposed to represent the sound waves of the 12 man, which is a gimmick that has been overplayed since the glory days of the Legion of Boom. No NFL team is scared to go into Seattle anymore. Sorry.
And while many fans love the Seattle unis, it doesn't do much for me since the only thing that's really changed are the sound waves and the the sleek green helmets, which look almost like the Jets. And no offense, you don't want be emulating the J-E-T-S Jets.
No. 6: Los Angeles Rams regular uniforms, add black
It looks just like the Rams regular uniforms, and then add black. Next.
No. 5: New York Jets sleeker all-blackish green "Gotham" fits
I'll leave it to color experts to tell me the exact shade of green mixed with black, but it still looks like the usual all-black fit to me.
The helmet, though, does look pretty sleek. But as one user pointed out, are both the Jets and Dolphins wearing nearly identical all-black fits when they play each other? Which leads us to...
No. 4: Miami Dolphins all-black fits with original colors flare
Have you noticed a theme yet? All black! Yet somehow it works here with the Dolphins original turquoise and orange. Although hopefully for all involved on the roster they won't be wearing these as they melt in the Miami, Florida sun.
No. 3: Arizona Cardinals desert sun and sand beauties
These are probably my favorite aesthetically by the cool desert sand look, but they may just look like dirty uniforms when the Cardinals actually where them on the field.
No. 2: San Francisco 49ers somehow make all-black shine
Again, we're sick of the all black, but the 49ers really make it work. Why are we ranking them two spots ahead of the Dolphins? Maybe it's the classic feel of the numbers that takes us back to the Niners glory days of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Steve Young. Whatever the case, they work minus the dependence on black.
No. 1: Buffalo Bills snow-white out perfection
It's all-white winter storm Buffalo Bills uniforms. What's not to love! Snow + Bills + all-white uniforms = a nightmare for the competition and for us trying to see them. But oh man, Josh Allen will look like lightning in them.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat