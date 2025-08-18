3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
Taylor Swift plays chess to our checkers, always giving clues on new album drops and big announcements.
And Swifties believe they've uncovered major news that the global icon will be named the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, which takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home venue for the San Francisco 49ers.
It would all make sense since the speculation is this will be her boyfriend Travis Kelce's, 35, final season with the Kansas City Chiefs, hoping to go out on top with with one last Lombardi Trophy to make it four for his career.
So let's get to those secret hints.
Sourdough and 60 are the keys
For those that don't know, San Francisco is known for its sourdough bread. Something that Taylor Swift admitted on her YouTube-breaking guest appearance on Travis and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast that she had become obsessed with doing as a hobby.
Making sourdough bread from scratch has "taken over my life in a huge way," the 35-year-old highest-grossing live music artist of all time admitted. And then she threw out this random number, saying she thinks about making it "60% of the time now."
Super Bowl LX, or rather Super Bowl 60, is in Levi's Stadium. Heck, the 49ers mascot is Sourdough Sam for crying out loud. Those lines feel way to random not to have a hidden meaning.
47 seconds of screaming
Swift thanked older brother Jason, 37, "screaming for, like 47 seconds," introducing her at the beginning of the episode. Again, a very random thing to say.
Savvy Swiftie investigators pointed out that the 47th stop on "The Life of a Showgirl" mastermind's previous tour, The Eras tour, which raked in a cool $2 billion, took place at, you guessed it, Levi's Stadium.
Timing is everything
Kendrick Lamar was announced as last year's Super Bowl performer in September 2024.
If we know anything about Swift by now, she doesn't do anything merely by coincidence. The 12-time No. 1 hitmaker on the Billboard charts, the most recent one being "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, announced her new album on her NFL star boyfriend's podcast.
It's most likely his last season. Swift probably would want to do it now at the height of her powers, and it would be only fitting with her viral line, “As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens... it’s more of me”
Where would more male sports fans be watching than Super Bowl LX?
