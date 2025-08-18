The Athlete Lifestyle logo

3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer

Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift will be the Super Bowl 60 halftime artist based on the Easter eggs the global icon dropped.

Matthew Graham

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30, 2023.
Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30, 2023. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Taylor Swift plays chess to our checkers, always giving clues on new album drops and big announcements.

And Swifties believe they've uncovered major news that the global icon will be named the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, which takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home venue for the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED: 3 most surprising Taylor Swift New Heights reveals not Showgirl related

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

It would all make sense since the speculation is this will be her boyfriend Travis Kelce's, 35, final season with the Kansas City Chiefs, hoping to go out on top with with one last Lombardi Trophy to make it four for his career.

So let's get to those secret hints.

RELATED: Taylor Swift crushes boyfriend Travis Kelce in plaid shoestring top fit on date night

Sourdough and 60 are the keys

Sourdough Sam
Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

For those that don't know, San Francisco is known for its sourdough bread. Something that Taylor Swift admitted on her YouTube-breaking guest appearance on Travis and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast that she had become obsessed with doing as a hobby.

Making sourdough bread from scratch has "taken over my life in a huge way," the 35-year-old highest-grossing live music artist of all time admitted. And then she threw out this random number, saying she thinks about making it "60% of the time now."

Super Bowl LX, or rather Super Bowl 60, is in Levi's Stadium. Heck, the 49ers mascot is Sourdough Sam for crying out loud. Those lines feel way to random not to have a hidden meaning.

47 seconds of screaming

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Swift thanked older brother Jason, 37, "screaming for, like 47 seconds," introducing her at the beginning of the episode. Again, a very random thing to say.

Savvy Swiftie investigators pointed out that the 47th stop on "The Life of a Showgirl" mastermind's previous tour, The Eras tour, which raked in a cool $2 billion, took place at, you guessed it, Levi's Stadium.

Timing is everything

Taylor Swift
Jan 26, 2025; Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kendrick Lamar was announced as last year's Super Bowl performer in September 2024.

Kendrick Lamar
Feb 9, 2025; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If we know anything about Swift by now, she doesn't do anything merely by coincidence. The 12-time No. 1 hitmaker on the Billboard charts, the most recent one being "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, announced her new album on her NFL star boyfriend's podcast.

It's most likely his last season. Swift probably would want to do it now at the height of her powers, and it would be only fitting with her viral line, “As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens... it’s more of me”

Where would more male sports fans be watching than Super Bowl LX?

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes
Jan 26, 2025; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

