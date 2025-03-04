The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon reacts to massive new Eagles contract

The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded the NFL Offensive Player of the Year by making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. His fiancée was stoked.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley might have saved the running back position single-handedly.

It was hotly debated by NFL pundits and Philadelphia Eagles fans last offseason whether it was worth signing a running back to a big contract. Even one as good as Barkley. Well, a Super Bowl LIX victory later thanks to his amazing 2,005-yard season that earned him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, it's now widely considered one of the biggest free-agency steals in NFL history.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley, Jada, Saquon Jr.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of NFL history, the Eagles rewarded the 28 year old with the most lucrative running back contract ever for a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension.

After an initial emoji reaction, the former Giants franchise player turned Philly icon took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

"Overflow!," Barkley wrote. "Grateful for the Eagles Organization , grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly 🦅"

His fiancée Anna Congdon replied to the post, "Let Jesus cook!"

The Barkley family, along with their two children, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, have had a dream-come-true time since heading south down 95, capping it off with winning the Super Bowl on Saquon's birthday.

And now the cherry on top with Barkley cooking with a lucrative new contract.

Anna Congdon
Anna Congdon shows off her outfit ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in January 2025. / Photo Credit: Anna Congdon on Instagram

Matthew Graham
