Fiancée Anna Congdon crushes Saquon Barkley in fabulous Eagles kelly green coat
Saquon Barkley cemented his legacy while making running back cool again in the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles star running back enjoyed all of the celebrations: in New Orleans, on his actual birthday, after the stunning blowout defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX, on the "The Tonight Show" recreating shotgunning beers, and back in Philly for the raucous victory parade.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's new fiancée Anna Congdon's stunning look is finally revealed
His fiancée Anna Congdon was low-key, taking a back seat to her partner and their adorable kids, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, who also enjoyed the dream ride after being in purgatory with the New York Giants.
Now photos finally reveal what Congdon was wearing during the victory parade, and she crushed it.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
Her custom kelly green coat won the day for the Barkleys' fit profile, and it really pops next to the predominantly black attire worn by Barkley and his daughter Jada.
Congdon also shared an adorable couples photo on her Instagram stories.
Barkley, 28, was able to enjoy his magical ride and proved prophetic with behind-the-scenes footage released by the Eagles the night before the Super Bowl.
“As I watch film, my confidence grows more," Barkley said. "These guys can’t f*** with us. I don’t care how many times they’ve been here. I don’t care how many times they’ve won it. They haven’t seen a team like this.”
No one can mess with Congdon's coat either, because Eagles kelly green is always perfect.
