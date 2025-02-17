The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fiancée Anna Congdon crushes Saquon Barkley in fabulous Eagles kelly green coat

The Philadelphia Eagles star grabbed all of the attention, but his fiancée easily won the day in a custom kelly green coat.

Matthew Graham

Caean Couto-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley cemented his legacy while making running back cool again in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles star running back enjoyed all of the celebrations: in New Orleans, on his actual birthday, after the stunning blowout defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX, on the "The Tonight Show" recreating shotgunning beers, and back in Philly for the raucous victory parade.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

His fiancée Anna Congdon was low-key, taking a back seat to her partner and their adorable kids, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, who also enjoyed the dream ride after being in purgatory with the New York Giants.

Now photos finally reveal what Congdon was wearing during the victory parade, and she crushed it.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley
Caean Couto-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon
Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Her custom kelly green coat won the day for the Barkleys' fit profile, and it really pops next to the predominantly black attire worn by Barkley and his daughter Jada.

Congdon also shared an adorable couples photo on her Instagram stories.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

Barkley, 28, was able to enjoy his magical ride and proved prophetic with behind-the-scenes footage released by the Eagles the night before the Super Bowl.

“As I watch film, my confidence grows more," Barkley said. "These guys can’t f*** with us. I don’t care how many times they’ve been here. I don’t care how many times they’ve won it. They haven’t seen a team like this.”

No one can mess with Congdon's coat either, because Eagles kelly green is always perfect.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

