Eagles star Saquon Barkley gives Ivanka Trump’s son amazing NFL gift
Saquon Barkley is a hot ticket right now, and he just had a super cool moment with President Trump’s grandson Joseph and daughter Ivanka Trump.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back is coming off a historic 2000-yard season and a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s also got a massive new contract that his fiancée Anna Congdon reacted to and a sick new baller chain to go with it.
To say he’s hot right now is an understatement. Barkley attended the J.P. Morgan Tech 100 summit and even shared the stage with Tom Brady.
While that was cool, the 28-year-old Barkley gave 11-year-old Joseph a signed football and then posed for a memorable photo with he and Ivanka.
That’s a moment the young lad certainly won’t forget.
Barkley and the Eagles are set to visit President Trump at the White House on April 28 to commemorate their win in Super Bowl LIX for the franchise’s second-ever Super Bowl win.
Politics aside, BarKaley also stood up for Taylor Swift when she was booed at the Super Bowl.
He’s by all accounts a super good guy on and off the field and certainly beloved by fans. The father of two himself definitely made Joseph’s day, and likely his own with that photo.