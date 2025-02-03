The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley sneakily reveals he's engaged to Anna Congdon before Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles star running back shared the engagement news with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée, and mother of their two children.

Matthew Graham

Jan 26, 2025: Saquon Barkley with his two children, Jada and Saquon Jr.
Jan 26, 2025: Saquon Barkley with his two children, Jada and Saquon Jr. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rumors had been swirling that Saquon Barkley finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon.

Well, the Philadelphia Eagles star running back, 27, sneakily confirmed the speculation to People magazine as he was filming a commercial.

"I have an amazing fiancée," Barkley said.

RELATED: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game

Anna Congdon, Saquon Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

His amazing fiancée is the mother of their two children: Jada 6, and Saquon Jr., 2. As the Eagles progressed through the NFL playoffs, Congdon and the two kids had a more prominent presence on the sidelines and social media.

RELATED: Saquon Barkley net worth: How much is the Eagles superstar running back worth?

Saquon Barkley, Saquon Jr.
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's unclear when the instant Philly legend, and former New York Giants franchise player, officially made it happen or any of the (hopefully romantic) details. Let's hope it wasn't during the ad shoot.

Jada has been a staple at Eagles games with her adorable pregame handshake with Barkley, while Saquon Jr. had been rarely seen until the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

RELATED: Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon slays schoolgirl fit with kids at NFC Championship

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon with Jada when Barkley was with the New York Giants. / Anna Congon/Instagram

The couple met at Penn State, and she's been slaying her fits throughout the playoffs as the Eagles prepare to face the dynasty-driven Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Barkley will try to play hero.

"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her," Barkley shared. "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life. There's a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."

Now he and Congdon are looking for the fairytale ending with their kids with them in New Orleans, which so happens to also be his 28th birthday.

Anna Congdon, NFL WAGs, Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Congdon and Barkley during their Penn State days / Anna Congdon/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships