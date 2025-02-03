Saquon Barkley sneakily reveals he's engaged to Anna Congdon before Super Bowl LIX
Rumors had been swirling that Saquon Barkley finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon.
Well, the Philadelphia Eagles star running back, 27, sneakily confirmed the speculation to People magazine as he was filming a commercial.
"I have an amazing fiancée," Barkley said.
His amazing fiancée is the mother of their two children: Jada 6, and Saquon Jr., 2. As the Eagles progressed through the NFL playoffs, Congdon and the two kids had a more prominent presence on the sidelines and social media.
It's unclear when the instant Philly legend, and former New York Giants franchise player, officially made it happen or any of the (hopefully romantic) details. Let's hope it wasn't during the ad shoot.
Jada has been a staple at Eagles games with her adorable pregame handshake with Barkley, while Saquon Jr. had been rarely seen until the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.
The couple met at Penn State, and she's been slaying her fits throughout the playoffs as the Eagles prepare to face the dynasty-driven Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Barkley will try to play hero.
"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her," Barkley shared. "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life. There's a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."
Now he and Congdon are looking for the fairytale ending with their kids with them in New Orleans, which so happens to also be his 28th birthday.
