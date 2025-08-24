Serena Williams is skinny as Maria Sharapova surprising her for Tennis Hall of Fame
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were bitter rivals on the tennis court, but have become good friends off of it as well. At Sharapova’s Hall of Fame induction, both showed how different they now look from their playing days.
The two stars crossed paths a lot over Williams’ 27-year career and Sharapova’s 19-years a pro. While Williams won 23 Grand Slams, she lost out on five that went to Sharapova.
For Sharapova’s Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Williams was the one to introduce her one-time foe with an epic speech.
RELATED: Unrecognizable Serena Williams flexes highly-debated weight loss in yellow swimsuit
Williams is now 43 and looks like a whole different person after losing over 30 pounds, and recently just revealed the secret to her stunning new look.
The Russian Sharapova is now 38 and lost her signature blonde hair form her playing days and looks unrecognizable herself. The two would share an amazing embrace after Williams’ speech.
RELATED: Serena Williams takes radically skinny selfie compared to playing days
Here’s another look at them together where now Williams has more blonde in her hair than Sharapova and is as skinny as her.
Sharapova said she was “a mess internally”after hearing Williams’ speech.
Sharapova is now a mother of one, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and still in incredible shape as she has shown on her Instagram, which has 4.7 million followers.
It was an amazing day for Sharapova, and crazy to see Williams and her together again looking so different.
