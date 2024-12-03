Shedeur Sanders gifts fellow Colorado football star six-figure luxury whip
Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders has changed the culture of the Colorado football program.
After taking over the one-win program a year ago, Coach Prime has brought in several top players from his previous gig at Jackson State -- his sons Shedeur and Shilo and Heisman favorite Travis Hunter -- and through the transfer portal and recruiting.
This past year, the Buffs signed one of the top offensive line recruits in the class in Jordan Seaton.
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders' mom Pilar shares touching photo from Senior Day
Seaton was a standout when he saw the field as a freshman, allowing zero hurries, pressures, or sacks when protecting Shedeur's blindside.
As a thank you, Shedeur gifted the promising offensive lineman a Maybach, valued at approximately $200,000. Seaton flexed the luxury vehicle in a video filmed by Deion Sanders Jr.
"He protect the backside so he had to get the 'Bach [Maybach]," Shedeur says.
The NIL world is different, especially at Colorado.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football turn up to his song in epic celebration
But, whatever they are doing, it has worked. Travis Hunter is the clear favorite to win the Heisman and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top pass catcher. Shedeur, meanwhile, won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback.
Both players are projected to be top five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colorado may have fallen short of the Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff, but their impressive 9-3 season is still one to remember. The team will suit up one final time during bowl season, so get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement