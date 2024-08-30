Shedeur Sanders' $350,000 watch flex is not-so-subtle troll for haters
Shedeur Sanders, just like his father Deion Sanders, would never be mistaken for being low key.
The Colorado Buffaloes are the most polarizing team in college football, and they opened up the season with a heart-pounding 31-26 victory against the FCS powerhouse North Dakota State Bison.
Head coach Deion Sanders recently revealed that his quarterback, Heisman Trophy candidate, possible No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, and most importantly, son, was the most like him since Sheduer spent the most time with his “Prime Time” papa growing up. And that includes the brashness.
About the only thing more flashy than Travis Hunter’s unreal touchdown catch was Sheduer’s Richard Mille banger watch that he flexed to Buffs fans before the game. Some Mille watches are in the millions, but this was retails for the bargain price of $350,0000.
The No. 1 ranked NIL athlete, Shedeur just signed a comprehensive deal with Nike, and his pregame expensive timepiece flex first caught attention last year with a $70,000 diamond-encrusted Swiss sparkler. Haters came out in full force and called it “classless.”
Pops Deion said at the time, "I love to see it. It’s hilarious to me, because he and I joke about it on a daily basis.”
It was a bold, the haters would say even arrogant, move for Shedeur to do the watch flex pregame, and at times it looked like it would turn into a freezing cold take. In the end, Shedeur put his NIL money where his mouth is with a ridiculous 219.4 passer rating, and along with buddy and dynamic two-way star Hunter, came out on top against the feisty, never-say-die Bison.
The haters can hate all they want, but as far as drawing attention and making millions, Shedeur is already having the last laugh.
