Simone Biles flexes with GOAT necklace after winning all-around gold

USA gymnastics legend Simone Biles is officially the GOAT, and she flexed a silver chain after winning the all-around gold to let everyone know.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles is the GOAT.

Biles, who is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with nine medals, became the first American woman to win the women's individual all-around gold medal with a stunning performance on Thursday afternoon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old beat out Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade to reach the top of the podium, while fellow American and 2020 all-around gold medalist Suni Lee took home the bronze.

MORE: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heart-warming moment after gold medal win

After securing the gold, Biles flexed a silver chain with a GOAT pendant to remind everyone she is the Greatest of All-Time.

It is a perfect redemption arc for Biles, who was withdrew from the competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the "twisties."

With Lee earning bronze, it is the first time since 2016 that the United States has placed two women on the podium.

Simone Biles, Paris Olympics, USA gymnastics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States hugs a coach after competing on the balance beam during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, Paris Olympics, USA gymnastics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, Paris Olympics, USA gymnastics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Biles and Lee will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.

Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.

