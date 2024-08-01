Simone Biles flexes with GOAT necklace after winning all-around gold
Simone Biles is the GOAT.
Biles, who is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with nine medals, became the first American woman to win the women's individual all-around gold medal with a stunning performance on Thursday afternoon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The 27-year-old beat out Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade to reach the top of the podium, while fellow American and 2020 all-around gold medalist Suni Lee took home the bronze.
MORE: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heart-warming moment after gold medal win
After securing the gold, Biles flexed a silver chain with a GOAT pendant to remind everyone she is the Greatest of All-Time.
It is a perfect redemption arc for Biles, who was withdrew from the competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the "twisties."
With Lee earning bronze, it is the first time since 2016 that the United States has placed two women on the podium.
Biles and Lee will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.
Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.
