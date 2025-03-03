Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Gabby Thomas is a Texas girl from Austin, and she showed off her best Texan look in a cowgirl outfit while atop a horse.
The three-time team USA Olympic gold medalist sprinter has become quite the fit queen off the track like her sleeveless black vest in a mirror selfie, and her burnt orange look to cheer on the Texas Longhorns in the Collegre Football Playoff, and her glammed-up girl next door vibe. Most recently, she wowed in a red dress for a prestigious honor.
The 28-year-old Thomas has shown off her Texas side before rocking some Daisy Dukes for an All-American girl look while on ESPN’s College GameDay show, and melting the Formula 1 track in a miniskirt cowgirl stunner.
For her latest fit, Thomas rocked the black cowboy boots and jeans with a white top while atop “Dusty.”
When she’s not riding horses, Thomas is busy training again on the track where she’s flaunting her shredded abs, or off of it in the gym doing her least favorite workout.
She has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. Will she ride off into the sunset after that?
