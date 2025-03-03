The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star shows off the Texan in her with her latest look.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Gabby Thomas poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is a Texas girl from Austin, and she showed off her best Texan look in a cowgirl outfit while atop a horse.

The three-time team USA Olympic gold medalist sprinter has become quite the fit queen off the track like her sleeveless black vest in a mirror selfie, and her burnt orange look to cheer on the Texas Longhorns in the Collegre Football Playoff, and her glammed-up girl next door vibe. Most recently, she wowed in a red dress for a prestigious honor.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

The 28-year-old Thomas has shown off her Texas side before rocking some Daisy Dukes for an All-American girl look while on ESPN’s College GameDay show, and melting the Formula 1 track in a miniskirt cowgirl stunner.

For her latest fit, Thomas rocked the black cowboy boots and jeans with a white top while atop “Dusty.”

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

When she’s not riding horses, Thomas is busy training again on the track where she’s flaunting her shredded abs, or off of it in the gym doing her least favorite workout.

She has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. Will she ride off into the sunset after that?

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

