Sonics icon Kevin Durant shouts out Mariners Josh Naylor's sweet ALCS Game 3 fit
The Seattle Mariners have never been to a World Series in their 49-year history, and heading into Game 3 of the ALCS vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night they are just two wins away from going. One of the team’s stars Josh Naylor was channeling NBA great Kevin Durant from his Seattle Supersonics days with his sweet throwback fit for his arrival at T-Mobile Park.
Naylor was a big reason the team dominated Game 2 in Toronto, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Durant may have only played his rookie season in Seattle before the team relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder, but he’s still beloved in the Pacific Northwest and his Sonics jersey is iconic.
The first baseman Naylor rocked that Sonics No. 35 jersey before Game 3.
The new Houston Rockets player Durant took notice and gave Naylor a shoutout on X: “Good luck @Mariners…good throwback Josh.”
KD certainly rocked that jersey back in 2007-2008.
If the Mariners play like the two-time NBA champ Durant, they’ll be in their first-ever World Series.
2014 was Seattle’s last major sports championship with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Sonics won in 1979.
Well done, Josh Naylor for the pregame fit bringing a little Seattle history to the ballpark.
