The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kevin Durant spotted with 6-foot-9 ex-WNBA star at Drake concert

The new Houston Rockets superstar is in a post that sparks dating rumors.

Matt Ryan

Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant was spotted with a former WNBA star almost as tall as he is.

Durant, 36, is moving to his to his fifth NBA team and is enjoying his summer before he’s the face of the Rockets.

He’s also a big supporter of the WNBA, regularity showing up for games and even posing with the likes of Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink in her fire leather shorts.

RELATED: Durant, Draymond Green reunite at NBA host Taylor Rooks’ wedding to mystery man

Kevin Duran
Durant at a Los Angeles Sparks game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, is he dating a former WNBA star? He was spotted with 33-year-old Liz Cambage at a Drake concert in a photo she posted on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Kevin Durant’s former luxurious Oklahoma City townhome listed for just $35

Cambage currently plays with the Sichuan Yuanda In the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association and the 6-foot-9 Australian was a star in the WNBA originally with the Tulsa Shock (now Dallas Wings), the Wings, the Las Vegas Aces, and the Los Angeles Sparks. She still holds the single WNBA game record tied with A’ja Wilson for most points at 53.

Durant is only slightly taller at 6-foot-11. They look like they had fun together pretending to pull up for shots.

But are they dating? Rumors are flying.

Kevin Durant
Durant at a Golden State Valkyries game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships