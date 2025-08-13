Kevin Durant spotted with 6-foot-9 ex-WNBA star at Drake concert
New Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant was spotted with a former WNBA star almost as tall as he is.
Durant, 36, is moving to his to his fifth NBA team and is enjoying his summer before he’s the face of the Rockets.
He’s also a big supporter of the WNBA, regularity showing up for games and even posing with the likes of Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink in her fire leather shorts.
Now, is he dating a former WNBA star? He was spotted with 33-year-old Liz Cambage at a Drake concert in a photo she posted on her Instagram Stories.
Cambage currently plays with the Sichuan Yuanda In the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association and the 6-foot-9 Australian was a star in the WNBA originally with the Tulsa Shock (now Dallas Wings), the Wings, the Las Vegas Aces, and the Los Angeles Sparks. She still holds the single WNBA game record tied with A’ja Wilson for most points at 53.
Durant is only slightly taller at 6-foot-11. They look like they had fun together pretending to pull up for shots.
But are they dating? Rumors are flying.
